Without captain and without illusions: Borussia Dortmund complete their final training session without Emre Can and no longer have high hopes ahead of the second leg against FC Barcelona Keystone

Dortmund will need the biggest miracle in the club's history to avert a quarter-final exit against FC Barcelona in the Champions League. Aston Villa also have their backs to the wall.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Aston Villa must erase a 3-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain. The starting position seems even more hopeless for Dortmund, the team led by Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who no longer really believe in themselves after a 4-0 defeat in Barcelona. "That would probably be the biggest football miracle in the history of Borussia Dortmund," said BVB sports director Lars Ricken on Monday.

Focus already on the Bundesliga

Dortmund have already shifted their focus to the Bundesliga after the first leg. BVB has caught up there. The gap to the European Cup places is still three points with five rounds to go, while the gap to Leipzig in the final Champions League place is six points. Perhaps it is therefore not a bad thing for BVB, who have often disappointed and rarely shone this season, that they can concentrate on their core task. The Champions League title was unrealistic even before Barcelona's demonstration of power in the quarter-final first leg.

Especially as FC Barcelona have found their old strength under coach Hansi Flick. The Catalans, led by the attacking triangle of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, are still unbeaten in 2025, are well on their way to their 28th league title and are once again a title contender in the Champions League ten years after their last triumph. What's more, Dortmund may be without injured captain Emre Can on Tuesday evening. The 31-year-old did not take part in the final training session on Monday. Although he trained individually, he is unlikely to play.

Aston Villa still hopeful

Aston Villa fared much better away at Paris Saint-Germain than Dortmund did at Barcelona. Coach Unai Emery's team took the lead and only conceded 1-3 in stoppage time. It was the only one of Aston Villa's nine competitive matches that they have not won since the end of February. "If we play our best football, we can do it," Emery emphasized.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa's task in the second leg is very difficult. Coach Luis Enrique's rejuvenated PSG squad has impressed across the board since the modest league phase. The Parisians are unbeaten in the league after 28 games, beat Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 and still have every chance of winning the treble of the league, cup and Champions League.