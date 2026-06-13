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Incredible defensive play Bosnian defender Kolasinac prevents a goal with a spectacular shot off the crossbar

Tobias Benz

13.6.2026

In the opening match of the Swiss Group between host Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina, a spectacular defensive play unfolds. Sead Kolasinac smashes the ball onto the crossbar from point-blank range.

13.06.2026, 02:00

What an incredible save by Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac! In the opening match of Group B in Toronto, the 32-year-old hammered the ball off his own crossbar from point-blank range in the second half.

Whether intentional or not, the play prevents what seemed like a certain equalizer for Canada. To the Bosnians’ dismay, the World Cup hosts still manage to tie the game 1-1 in the 78th minute. Kolasinac’s play at least secures a point for his nation, though.

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