In the opening match of Group B in Switzerland between host Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), a spectacular defensive play unfolds. Sead Kolasinac smashes the ball onto the crossbar from point-blank range.

What an incredible save by Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac! In the opening match of Group B in Toronto, the 32-year-old hammered the ball off his own crossbar from point-blank range in the second half.

Whether intentional or not, the play prevented what seemed like a certain equalizer for Canada. To the Bosnians’ dismay, the World Cup hosts still managed to tie the game 1-1 in the 78th minute. Still, Kolasinac’s play secured at least one point for his nation.

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