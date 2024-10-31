  1. Residential Customers
Semi-final victory against Penarol Botafogo reach Copa Libertadores final for the first time

SDA

The Botafogo players celebrate reaching the Copa Libertadores final for the first time
Keystone

Botafogo follows Atletico Mineiro into the Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian team wins the semi-final duel against Penarol from Uruguay.

31.10.2024, 06:56

Botafogo's first appearance in the final was practically a foregone conclusion after the first leg. The team from Rio de Janeiro had won 5:0 in their home stadium. The 3-1 defeat on Thursday night in Montevideo therefore no longer mattered.

The final will take place on Saturday, November 30, in Buenos Aires. Atletico Mineiro won the semi-final against the Argentinian team River Plate with a total score of 3:0. The team from Belo Horizonte is aiming for its second victory in the Copa Libertadores, the equivalent of the European Champions League, after winning it eleven years ago.

