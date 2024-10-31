The Botafogo players celebrate reaching the Copa Libertadores final for the first time Keystone

Botafogo follows Atletico Mineiro into the Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian team wins the semi-final duel against Penarol from Uruguay.

Botafogo's first appearance in the final was practically a foregone conclusion after the first leg. The team from Rio de Janeiro had won 5:0 in their home stadium. The 3-1 defeat on Thursday night in Montevideo therefore no longer mattered.

The final will take place on Saturday, November 30, in Buenos Aires. Atletico Mineiro won the semi-final against the Argentinian team River Plate with a total score of 3:0. The team from Belo Horizonte is aiming for its second victory in the Copa Libertadores, the equivalent of the European Champions League, after winning it eleven years ago.

