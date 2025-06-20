Goalscorer Igor Jesus and the Botafogo players celebrate with their fans after scoring 1-0 against PSG. Picture: Keystone

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are not untouchable after all. PSG lose their second preliminary round match at the Club World Cup in Pasadena against Botafogo 1-0.

After beating Reims 3-0 in the Cup final, Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final and Atlético Madrid 4-0 at the start of the Club World Cup, the Parisians suffered another defeat. After losing 1-0 to Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro, PSG must be careful not to miss out on the round of 16.

With a mixture of ease and seriousness, Paris Saint-Germain conjured up a 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid last weekend. Against Botafogo, the ease was missing: PSG demonstrated their technical superiority for long stretches of the game, but repeatedly got caught up in the tackles Botafogo were looking for. Because the Brazilians won the majority of the duels and PSG struggled to deal with the South Americans' toughness, Botafogo earned the surprise in the end.

The Brazilians scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute: Jefferson Savarino sent Igor Jesus deep, whose deflected shot Gianluigi Donnarumma was unable to keep out. It was one of perhaps two or at most three scenes in which Botafogo became dangerous.

Atlético win with aplomb

The Parisians, meanwhile, also achieved little. They were frustrated that their dribbling and passing had no effect. In the end, the 53,699 spectators had to be happy that they saw a goal at all - with statistical values of 0.58 (PSG) and 0.28 (Botafogo) for expected goals.

In the other Group B match, Atlético Madrid won 3-1 against the Seattle Sounders with 39-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Seattle have lost their last four matches; Frei has conceded eleven goals in those games. Seattle can only progress if they win their final game against PSG by four goals and Botafogo also beat Atlético.

