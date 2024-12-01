The Botafogo players pose for the winner's photo after their Copa Libertadores triumph Keystone

Botafogo FR wins the Copa Libertadores for the first time in an all-Brazilian duel. The traditional club defeated rivals Atlético Mineiro 3:1 in the final despite being short-handed for a long time.

The game at the Estadio Monumental got off to a turbulent start, with Gregore being sent off with a red card after less than a minute. He went into the tackle with his leg far too high and hit Fausto Vera on the head. As a result, the Rio club had to play almost the entire match short-handed. And yet Botafogo struck twice in the first half: Luiz Henrique made it 1-0 in the 35th minute before Alex Telles converted a penalty to make it 2-0.

No less than a minute into the Copa #Libertadores final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo and Botafogo are now down to 10 men thanks to this ridiculous foul from Gregore on Fausto Vera 😮



South America, never change. pic.twitter.com/7Wx64LuNun — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) November 30, 2024

Shortly after the restart, Eduardo Vargas headed home a corner from former Brazil international Hulk. Atlético increased the pressure from then on, had significantly more possession and created several chances. However, they were unable to find the equalizer. On the contrary, Junior Santos scored shortly before the final whistle.

It was Botafogo's first triumph in South America's most important club competition, which is comparable to the Champions League in Europe.

