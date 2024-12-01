  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Victory in an outnumbered team Botafogo win Copa Libertadores for the first time

SDA

1.12.2024 - 08:44

The Botafogo players pose for the winner's photo after their Copa Libertadores triumph
The Botafogo players pose for the winner's photo after their Copa Libertadores triumph
Keystone

Botafogo FR wins the Copa Libertadores for the first time in an all-Brazilian duel. The traditional club defeated rivals Atlético Mineiro 3:1 in the final despite being short-handed for a long time.

01.12.2024, 08:44

01.12.2024, 09:04

The game at the Estadio Monumental got off to a turbulent start, with Gregore being sent off with a red card after less than a minute. He went into the tackle with his leg far too high and hit Fausto Vera on the head. As a result, the Rio club had to play almost the entire match short-handed. And yet Botafogo struck twice in the first half: Luiz Henrique made it 1-0 in the 35th minute before Alex Telles converted a penalty to make it 2-0.

Shortly after the restart, Eduardo Vargas headed home a corner from former Brazil international Hulk. Atlético increased the pressure from then on, had significantly more possession and created several chances. However, they were unable to find the equalizer. On the contrary, Junior Santos scored shortly before the final whistle.

It was Botafogo's first triumph in South America's most important club competition, which is comparable to the Champions League in Europe.

SDA

More from the department

Was that a red card?. Zubi on FCZ sending off:

Was that a red card?Zubi on FCZ sending off: "The hand goes there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!"

MLS playoffs. Stefan Frei misses out on a place in the final with Seattle

MLS playoffsStefan Frei misses out on a place in the final with Seattle

GC captain rages in interview. Abrashi:

GC captain rages in interviewAbrashi: "It's a scandal that our fans were excluded"