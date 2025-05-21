Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to save his job with a Europa League triumph Keystone

Both played a disastrous season in the league. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United want to make amends in the Europa League final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When the Europa League was still called the UEFA Cup, Franz Beckenbauer once derided the competition as the "Cup of Losers". If you take a look at this year's final pairing, the description is pretty apt. Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United, the 17th-placed team in the Premier League against the 16th-placed team in the table. For both clubs, the final in Bilbao is the last chance to end a completely disastrous season on a positive note.

Amorim wants European triumph against league frustration

Especially as the Europa League title is also synonymous with qualification for the Champions League. "It's very important for us, a huge thing, and we really want to give our fans the title," ManU coach Ruben Amorim said on the club website of the 2017 Europa League winners. "I have mixed feelings. I'm very happy, but at the same time I'm aware of my responsibility as a coach."

The Portuguese, who became United coach in November 2024, had a disastrous first season in Manchester. Amorim was responsible for the worst start by a United coach in over 100 years. Some fans lost patience with him. "The frustration with the season is still there," admitted Amorim. "That's why I want to win the final with the team all the more."

Last straw for Spurs coach Postecoglou

While Amorim at Manchester United can still be credited with taking over the team just a few months into the season, coach Ange Postecoglou's credit with Tottenham fans has been used up after almost two years. The Australian, who likes to emphasize that he has always won something at his previous clubs in his second season, could probably only save his job by doing so.

However, trophy collectors such as José Mourinho and Antonio Conte have already failed to triumph with Spurs. The club is ridiculed on the island for its chronic lack of titles. The last major success came in the FA Cup in 1991. Even winning the insignificant League Cup was 17 years ago. A triumph in the Europa League would be celebrated in Tottenham like the championship.

Winner plays in the top flight next season

As well as boosting the club's image and self-confidence, winning the Europa League brings prize money in the tens of millions and - even more importantly - a place in next season's much more lucrative Champions League. Manchester United and Tottenham fell miles short of qualifying for the top flight via the league.

Manchester United are slightly favored at Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium due to their own history. The record this season, however, is more in Tottenham's favor. The Londoners won both Premier League duels (1:0, 3:0) and knocked United out of the League Cup (4:3). Anything seems possible.

By the way: Franz Beckenbauer won the UEFA Cup in 1996 as interim coach with FC Bayern. However, he did not change his mind about the competition. In Manchester and London, the "Losers' Cup" is likely to enjoy a much higher status these days than it did back then in Munich.