Winterthur welcome St. Gallen for the supplementary match. For the eastern Swiss side, three points are a must if they are not to lose sight of leaders Thun. The bottom team from Winterthur, on the other hand, will be hoping for fresh energy after their defeat against YB.

The temperatures are slowly rising, and spring fever will set in at some point over the next few weeks. Even at Winterthur's Schützenwiese, where it was impossible to think about playing football in mid-January. The ground was so frozen that referee Alessandro Dudic deemed the risk of injury to the players too high and postponed the clash between Winterthur and St. Gallen.

One month later, the two teams will now try again. On Wednesday, FCSG will travel to FCW. It is a duel between two teams that find themselves in different regions of the table in comparable roles, namely that of the hunter. The team from St. Gallen are the first chasers of leaders Thun, although this description could almost be put in quotation marks in view of the Bernese Oberland side's extremely comfortable lead of 15 points.

In this respect, a win at the Schützenwiese is a must for Enrico Maassen's team if they are to at least cherish faint championship dreams in eastern Switzerland. Of their last five games, FCSG have only managed to win the home game against Young Boys.

Winterthur, on the other hand, are chasing the Grasshoppers. A win would reduce the gap to the record champions in the barrage place to four points. There is no doubt that the hope of repeating last year's "miracle" of staying in the league is alive at the bottom of the table for a long time.

Coach Patrick Rahmen is also aware of the importance of this supplementary match. In this respect, it is not surprising that the Basler's thoughts soon drifted away on Saturday evening. FCW went down 6-1 away to Young Boys and at times looked in worrying shape defensively. Something that Rahmen was willing to accept in view of the fixture list. At the final whistle, no fewer than seven players who normally play for the U-21s were on the pitch in Wankdorf.

Winterthur hope to be able to mobilize these players, who were rested for at least the last half hour against YB, on Wednesday. "We showed against Lausanne and Lugano that we're on the up," says Rahmen, recalling the home win against the Vaud side and the draw against the Ticino side.

The 56-year-old also takes confidence from the fact that his players were usually able to create a number of chances even in games they lost. "At some point, we have to be rewarded for this style of play." If "sometime" is Wednesday, Winterthur's spring would have slowly awoken.

