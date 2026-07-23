After parting ways with FC Lugano, Mattia Bottani has broken his silence and shared his perspective on the situation. In an interview with the *Corriere del Ticino*, the former captain criticized Mattia Croci-Torti.

Are you in a hurry? blue News has the summary for you In an interview with the *Corriere del Ticino* following his departure from Lugano, Mattia Bottani sharply criticizes Mattia Croci-Torti.

The former captain regrets that he was unable to say goodbye to Cornaredo as a regular player and says that his relationship with the coach had been strained for quite some time.

Bottani also questions the club's results and its support for young players, but reaffirms his commitment to Lugano. Summary created with

Leaving Lugano hasn't healed all the wounds. In an interview with the “Corriere del Ticino”, Mattia Bottani expresses his deep bitterness about how his stint with the Ticino team came to an end. In doing so, he has harsh words for coach Mattia Croci-Torti.

The former captain makes no secret of his disappointment, especially regarding his final appearance at Cornaredo. Bottani would have liked to say goodbye to the fans differently—by being on the field from the start.

“I would have liked to say goodbye to my fans and my teammates by taking the field as a starter and wearing the captain’s armband,” he says, adding: “I think my daily dedication deserved more recognition than the 5 to 10 minutes I was given at the end of the season.”

"Our relationship had hit a rough patch"

According to the 35-year-old, tensions with Croci-Torti did not just arise in recent months. “Our relationship had been strained for years,” he says. The former forward says he suffered even more from the lack of direct communication than from the decisions themselves.

“I just would have liked an honest conversation—a ‘This is what we’ve decided,’ said while looking me in the eye. But that would have required courage and a clear conscience,” said Bottani, who also questioned FC Lugano’s development in recent years during the interview.

In his opinion, given the club’s financial resources and the difficulties faced by other major Swiss soccer clubs, the results could have been better. “After five years of stability, strong negotiating power, and a cup victory—what, specifically, has been done for the local players? We haven’t seen a single local youth player who has permanently integrated into the first team,” he notes.

"He has lost my respect"

The most difficult part, however, is the section that deals with his personal relationship with the coach. “I tried to help him, even on a personal level, but over time, some of his decisions caused me to lose the respect I had for him,” Bottani explains.

Despite the criticism, however, the former captain is keen to emphasize that his connection to Lugano remains as strong as ever. “My love for this jersey hasn’t faded. I may have strong opinions about certain individuals, but Lugano’s best interests come first.”

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