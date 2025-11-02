Wolverhampton Wanderers, bottom of the Premier League with two points after ten matchdays, have announced that they are parting company with their coach Vitor Pereira.
The decision was taken the day after another bitter defeat in the 3-0 away loss to Fulham. The 57-year-old Portuguese Pereira was appointed less than a year ago as successor to Gary O'Neil. The former Porto and Fenerbahçe coach had signed a three-year contract with Wolverhampton, who finished the season in 16th place and managed to avoid relegation.