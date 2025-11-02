  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vitor Pereira must go Bottom club Wolverhampton sack their coach

SDA

2.11.2025 - 14:28

Vitor Pereira with a serious face
Vitor Pereira with a serious face
Keystone

Wolverhampton Wanderers, bottom of the Premier League with two points after ten matchdays, have announced that they are parting company with their coach Vitor Pereira.

Keystone-SDA

02.11.2025, 14:28

02.11.2025, 14:36

The decision was taken the day after another bitter defeat in the 3-0 away loss to Fulham. The 57-year-old Portuguese Pereira was appointed less than a year ago as successor to Gary O'Neil. The former Porto and Fenerbahçe coach had signed a three-year contract with Wolverhampton, who finished the season in 16th place and managed to avoid relegation.

More from the department

LaLiga in the ticker. Barça need a win against Elche to keep pace with leaders Real

LaLiga in the tickerBarça need a win against Elche to keep pace with leaders Real

Germany. Cologne wins the duel between promoted teams

GermanyCologne wins the duel between promoted teams

Premier League in the ticker. Can second-placed Bournemouth also surprise against Man City?

Premier League in the tickerCan second-placed Bournemouth also surprise against Man City?