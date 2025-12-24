  1. Residential Customers
75 million transfer Bournemouth attacker has made up his mind: Top transfer of the winter is imminent

Jan Arnet

24.12.2025

Antoine Semenyo will most likely leave Bournemouth in January.
Antoine Semenyo will most likely leave Bournemouth in January.
imago

Arguably the most spectacular transfer of this winter is apparently about to be completed. According to consistent media reports, Antoine Semenyo has decided on a new club.

24.12.2025, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of a move from Bournemouth to Manchester City, according to media reports.
  • City are planning to trigger the release clause of around 75 million euros in January.
  • Other interested parties such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have so far come away empty-handed or withdrawn.
Show more

As reported by "The Athletic" and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Antoine Semenyo wants to leave his current employers Bournemouth and move within the Premier League to Manchester City.

Semenyo is said to have made a clear commitment to this move in order to play regularly for titles in the future - a decisive factor in his potential move to Pep Guardiola's team.

The transfer is not yet official, as the January transfer window does not open for another week. What is clear, however, is that Manchester City are planning to trigger the release clause anchored in the contract. This is said to be around 75 million euros. The clause is reportedly valid until January 10.

ManCity likely to win tug-of-war

In addition to ManCity, Premier League clubs have also shown interest in the Ghanaian attacker, who has already scored eight goals and set up three more this season. Chelsea looked into a transfer, but ultimately decided against it. Manchester United have so far been unsuccessful, while Liverpool reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Semenyo a few weeks ago.

City coach controls weight. Pep Guardiola warns players: Don't eat too much at Christmas

City coach controls weightPep Guardiola warns players: Don't eat too much at Christmas

Now his future is said to lie with Man City after all. However, the 25-year-old, who prefers to play on the wing, would face stiff competition in Pep Guardiola's star ensemble. With Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush and Haaland, the City attack around top star Erling Haaland is already excellently equipped.

