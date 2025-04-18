On her 32nd birthday, thousands of fans will be able to watch Lia Wälti play football. She discovered her love of the round leather at an early age. In an interview with blue Sport, she reveals a few anecdotes.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 19, 2025, national team captain Lia Wälti celebrates her 32nd birthday.

The Arsenal star wants to celebrate on the pitch, as the semi-final first leg of the Champions League is on the agenda.

Wälti chats to blue Sport about fond childhood memories. Show more

Lia Wälti takes to the big stage on Saturday. She is in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Arsenal. The first leg against Olympique Lyon will take place at the Emirates Stadium, which holds just over 60,000 spectators - and experience shows that there won't be many empty seats.

If the Gunners manage to set the course for the final with a first-leg win, Wälti will have fond memories of her 32nd birthday. The match, which can be seen live on TV in over 50 countries around the world, kicks off at 1.30 pm.

Lia Wälti chats about her childhood

In an interview with blue Sport, Lia Wälti recalls how she used to play football in the courtyard of the neighborhood as a little girl, together with her sister Meret and the neighborhood kids. "There was bound to be the odd broken disk when we missed the goal, but nothing dramatic, I'd say." And followed by a smile: "We were forgiven for everything."

Photos from Lia Wälti's childhood Lia Wälti and her sister Meret (left) have always been one heart and one soul. Image: Archiv Meret & Lia Wälti Sledges as goalposts and the Wältis can kick a ball around in the garden. Image: Archiv Meret & Lia Wälti Photo from 2003: Lia Wälti cuddles a rabbit. Image: Archiv Meret & Lia Wälti

When Wälti looks back on her childhood, it's not just football that has a place in her heart. "We grew up very close to nature, were outdoors a lot and were very, very polysporty, I would say." And there is one thing in particular that is etched in Wälti's memory and still brings a smile to her face years later: "In winter, we always had an ice rink in the garden. Our father got up five times in the night and went to spray water so that we had top ice."

Lia Wälti's dad also did his own laps on the ice rink in the garden. Credits: Archiv Meret & Lia Wälti.

