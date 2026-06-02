Swiss record champions Futsal Minerva win the championship for the seventh time in a row. Picture: riechsteiner fotografie / Futsal Minerva

Champions and cup winners in the men's competition, champions and cup semi-finalists in the women's competition: Futsal Minerva has dominated the popular indoor sport of futsal for years. On Saturday, however, Wild West scenes take place outside the hall after the title win. The police have to move out.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, Futsal Minerva will be crowned Swiss champions for the ninth time.

After the successful title defense, violent riots break out near the Weissenstein sports hall on Saturday.

The Kapo Bern confirms a police operation. Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Show more

On Sunday, the Futsal Minerva club from Bern, founded in 2009, celebrated the ninth championship title in the club's history, the seventh in a row. After a perfect season in which Minerva won every game, the celebrations were overshadowed by riots outside the hall. There were "violent incidents" in which "people were injured", the club wrote in a statement released at the weekend.

The Bern police confirmed to blue News on Tuesday morning that they had received a report shortly after 7.15 pm on Saturday that there had been an altercation at the sports facility on Könizstrasse. "According to initial findings, around a dozen people were involved in a fight there."

The police who responded were able to separate the people. "The exact course of events is still under investigation," says the Kapo spokesperson. "In connection with the brawl, we carried out identity checks on around 12 people." The Kapo spokesperson is unable to say whether there is also video footage of the brawl.

There were also injuries during the brawl. Kapo cannot provide any information about the severity. "But we can confirm that two people were taken to hospital by ambulance."

Eyewitnesses from the Minerva fan camp told blue News that the aggression came from the visiting fans from Bulle. The scenes were frightening, for example a person lying on the ground was kicked in the head.

Futsal Minerva - a success story

From a purely sporting point of view, Futsal Minerva is a success story. Its dominance in recent years has been overwhelming. The first men's team has won every game this season and won the double of championship and cup, as they did in the three seasons before.

Futsal Minerva (blue shirts) is often one step ahead of the competition. Picture: riechsteiner fotografie / Futsal Minerva

In the past season, the women also won the championship title for the first time. And Futsal Minerva also won the trophy in the second-highest men's league, not least as a promoted team. However, as two teams from the same club are not allowed to play in the top league, Futsal Minerva's 2nd team will not be promoted to the Swiss Futsal Premier League.

It is to be hoped that the incidents will soon be cleared up and the club can concentrate on its sporting goals again. Because they have big plans: Minerva dreams of making it past the group stage of the Champions League. It would be the next milestone in the still young history of Bern's flagship club.

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