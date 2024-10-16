After two wins and a 4-0 victory over Peru, the world of football is back on track for the Brazilians with double goalscorer Raphinha (left) Keystone

Argentina and Brazil are coming off clear victories in South America's World Cup qualifiers - and Lionel Messi is having a gala evening.

The two South American football heavyweights impressed in the 10th of 18 rounds of the World Cup qualifiers: Argentina ripped Bolivia apart 6:0 in Buenos Aires thanks to three goals and two assists from Lionel Messi. Brazil is also back in the groove: The record world champions won their home game against Peru 4:0.

Brazil even feared for direct World Cup qualification before the October draw. However, with victories in Chile (2:1) and now at home to Peru in Brasilia, the Brazilians are back on course. First, Raphinha scored twice for the "Seleção". He converted two foul penalties. Andreas Pereira made it 3:0 in the 71st minute with a side-footed strike, before Luiz Henrique scored three minutes later to make it 4:0.

In Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi put Argentina's "Albiceleste" back on the road to success after two games without a win. Messi put the home team ahead after 19 minutes. Shortly before the break, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez increased the lead to 3:0 after a fine counter-attack from their own half. National coach Lionel Scaloni's team did not let up in the second half: Thiago Almada and Messi twice completed the half-dozen.

The win on matchday ten means Brazil remain in fourth place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 16 points. The Albiceleste retain their place at the top of the South American table with 22 points. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals, while the seventh-placed team has to go through to the relegation round. Brazil will face Venezuela in mid-November, while Argentina will play Paraguay.

