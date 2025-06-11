Vinicius Junior (left) sends Brazil to the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Keystone

Brazil secure their World Cup ticket in the third-to-last qualifying round. Vinicius Junior scores in the 1-0 win over Paraguay - and gives coach Ancelotti a special birthday present.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The three points gained lifted Brazil into 3rd place in the South American World Cup qualifiers. The record world champions can no longer be displaced from one of the top six places that entitle them to direct participation in the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

After last week's meagre 0-0 draw against Ecuador, Carlo Ancelotti had called for more attacking drive in the upcoming games ahead of his second competitive match as national team coach - and the Seleção delivered in São Paulo. Paraguay were under heavy pressure right from the start.

Shortly before the break, Vinicius Junior gave the hosts a 1-0 lead after a cross from Matheus Cunha - it was the only goal of the evening and also the first under the new national team coach. The Real Madrid striker scored under the very coach who shaped him in Madrid and celebrated his 66th birthday on the same day.

Ecuador also qualify for the World Cup

In addition to Brazil and Argentina, who had already qualified, Ecuador also booked their World Cup ticket after a 0-0 draw against Peru. World champions Argentina maintained their place at the top of the table despite a 1-1 draw against Chile, who will miss out on the World Cup for the third time in a row. Captain Lionel Messi made his first appearance since recovering from a knee injury.