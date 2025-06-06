Carlo Ancelotti has to settle for a 0-0 draw in his first game as national team coach. Keystone

Brazil had to settle for a goalless draw on new national team coach Carlo Ancelotti's debut. Meanwhile, Argentina continued their winning run in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Great expectations, poor result: Brazil were unable to overcome their lack of form in their first match under coach Carlo Ancelotti. The record world champions did not really get going against Ecuador, creating hardly any clear-cut chances against a defensively well-organized team at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the city of Guayaquil.

The draw leaves the Seleção in 4th place in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with 22 points from 15 games. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with the seventh-placed team having to go through to the barrage. Brazil will face Paraguay (3rd) next Tuesday, while Ecuador (2nd) will play Peru (9th).

Brazil's arch-rivals Argentina, on the other hand, continue their winning run on the road to the 2026 World Cup. With Lionel Messi coming on as a second-half substitute, the 2022 world champions won 1:0 in Chile. Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez scored the winning goal in the 15th minute. While Argentina already have their World Cup ticket in the bag, last-placed Chile's defeat puts their participation in the World Cup a long way off.

World Cup qualifiers: South America table