Brazil break their negative streak and win 1:0 against Ecuador in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Luis Suarez is unlucky in his last international match for Uruguay.

Brazil had lost all of their previous three games. Thanks to Rodrygo's goal, the South Americans return to winning ways.

Uruguay star Luis Suárez plays his last international match in the 0-0 draw against Paraguay. He failed to hit the post in the 18th minute and remained goalless. Show more

Real Madrid's Rodrygo scored the golden goal in the 30th minute for Brazil, who were again unconvincing, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Brazil are currently in fourth place after a disappointing qualifying campaign so far for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The top six teams qualify directly for the finals, while the seventh-placed team has to go through relegation. The "Seleção" will face Paraguay on Tuesday, while Ecuador will play Peru on the same day.

No goal for Suárez on his debut

Uruguay's legendary striker Luis Suárez experienced a frustrating last international match in Montevideo on Friday. In the 0-0 draw against Paraguay, the 37-year-old missed his best chance in the 18th minute when he missed the post. The striker known as the "Pistolero" thus remains the record goalscorer for his country with 69 goals for Uruguay.

