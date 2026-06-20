Brazil gives Haiti no chance and wins convincingly 3-0. Two goals by Matheus Cunha and one by Vinícius Júnior seal the Caribbean team’s early World Cup exit.

Record-holding World Cup champion Brazil delivered a performance befitting its status in its second group stage match and set its sights on the knockout round. The “Seleção,” coached by Carlo Ancelotti, confidently defeated the heavy underdog Haiti 3-0. For the valiant Caribbean team, which had returned to the World Cup stage after 52 years, the dream is now over—the team is eliminated from the tournament early after suffering its second defeat.

After a tough 1-1 opener against Morocco, Coach Ancelotti rotated his starting lineup. The plan worked perfectly. Matheus Cunha emerged as the match’s hero. The forward, who once played for FC Sion in the Super League during the 2017–18 season, put Brazil ahead in the 23rd minute with a bizarre deflection off his knee. Just 13 minutes later, the former Sion player capitalized on a Haitian turnover in midfield following a run by Vinícius Júnior, coolly finishing to make it 2–0 (36th minute).

Vinícius Seals the Deal – Raphinha Injured and Out

Just before the halftime whistle, Vinícius Júnior sealed the deal for good (45'+3) after a magnificent dream pass from Lucas Paquetá. The only downside for the dominant South Americans: winger Raphinha had to be substituted due to injury before halftime.

In the second half, Brazil shifted into cruise control and noticeably slowed the pace of the game. Haiti showed some effort on offense and managed a few shots on goal through substitutes, but Brazil’s goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet with ease. While the South Americans look forward to their final group stage match with confidence, Haiti—still without a single point—bids an early farewell to the big stage.

Match Report

Brazil – Haiti 3–0 (3–0)

Philadelphia. – 68,324 spectators. – Referee: Hernández Hernández. – Goals: 23. Matheus Cunha 1–0. 36. Matheus Cunha (Vinícius Júnior) 2–0. 45. Vinícius Júnior (Lucas Paquetá) 3–0.

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimarães (81. Éderson Silva), Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá (64. Gabriel Martinelli); Raphinha (40. Rayan), Matheus Cunha (64. Endrick), Vinícius Júnior (81. Danilo Santos).

Haiti: Placide; Duverne, Adé, Delcroix; Arcus (46. Simon), Expérience; Casimir (62. Deedson), Jean Jacques, Bellegarde (81. Etienne), Providence (71. Joseph); Pierrot (46. Isidor).

Notes: Yellow cards: 4. Arcus. 45. Pierrot. 65. Douglas Santos. 72. Jean Jacques.