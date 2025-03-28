Dorival Junior pays the price for the defeat in Buenos Aires. Keystone

Record champions Brazil have drawn the consequences of their 4-1 defeat in Argentina two days ago. National coach Dorival Junior has to resign, as announced by the Brazilian FA CBF.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dorival Junior took over from interim coach Fernando Diniz in January 2024, shortly after preferred candidate Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid. The 62-year-old from São Paulo fell short of expectations with his high-caliber team. Brazil failed to reach the quarter-finals of last year's Copa America and are currently only in 4th place in the World Cup qualifiers.

Even if participation in the 2026 World Cup is not in serious danger, the association still feels compelled to take action. On Wednesday, the star ensemble led by Vinicius Junior and Raphinha was put to the test by the Argentinians.