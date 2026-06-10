Dismissals, an own goal and a special performance by Marta: the friendly match between Brazil and the USA provided plenty to talk about.

A chaotic end to a friendly match: in the heated final phase of the match between the Brazilian women's soccer team and the USA team, the referee handed out eight red cards - but only against the hosts.

Coach Arthur Elias and three of his assistant coaches were sent off. Players Bia Zaneratto and Tarciane were also sent off in the hard-fought match, which left Brazil with just nine players for stoppage time. After the final whistle, the friendly match got completely out of hand. Two more Brazilians were shown the red card after fisticuffs and the referee had to leave the pitch under police protection.

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Own goal secures victory for the US team

The match, which served as preparation for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, ended in front of 55,144 spectators in Fortaleza with a 1:0 victory for the Americans - thanks to an own goal by Brazil international Isabela.

To the cheers of the fans, Brazil soccer legend Marta - now 40 years old - was substituted in the 80th minute. The six-time world footballer hopes that she will be able to play for the national team again at next year's World Cup.

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