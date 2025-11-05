Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé (center) has only just returned from injury Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes for the next few weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The trio suffered injuries in the defending champions' 2-1 home defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Just a week after making his first start since returning from injury, French Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé suffered a left calf injury and will "receive treatment in the coming weeks", according to the club.

Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi suffered a serious sprain to his left ankle after an over-hard tackle by Luis Diaz. Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes will also be out for several weeks due to a sprained left knee.