FC Luzern and FC Zurich draw 1-1 in an uneventful match. FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher still has something to celebrate - even if he knows nothing about it.

Andreas Lunghi

Sunday afternoon's clash between Lucerne and Zurich at the Swissporarena is certainly no treat. For a long time, it's just a feeling-out process, so it's no wonder that the first shot on goal doesn't come until after the hour mark.

"As a goalkeeper, the best games are when you have little to do," said Yanick Brecher in an interview with blue Sport after the match. The Zurich native is satisfied with the performance of the players in front of him: "We did well for the most part, even if we had to concede a lot of possession to Lucerne. We conceded very little."

The only blemish was the goal conceded in the 72nd minute by Adrian Grbic: "A chain reaction in which the positions are not good. They exploited that ice-cold," analyzed Brecher.

"Will receive suggestions for improvement"

In addition to the point won, Brecher has another milestone to celebrate, his 300th Super League appearance - only the goalkeeper knows nothing about it. "I didn't know about it. I found out earlier in the other interview. It's certainly a nice milestone, but certainly not the most important one. I would have preferred to take the three points today."

Lucerne newcomer Matteo Di Giusto would also have liked to get them in the duel with his youth club: "At first it feels like a defeat." In view of the course of the game with few chances on both sides, however, it was a fair division of the points.

Di Giusto celebrated his debut in front of the Lucerne home crowd against FCZ: "I was looking forward to it and really enjoyed it." Especially because his family was in the stadium. "I'll be sure to go and say a quick hello," he says and jokes: "Afterwards, I'll be sure to talk to my father about it to get a few suggestions for improvement."

