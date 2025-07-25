FCZ captain Yanick Brecher talks to blue Sport about the new coach Mitchell van der Gaag, the generation gap in the team and the season's goal of Europe.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you It's finally starting again. The Super League kicks off on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8pm.

FC Zurich is starting the season with a new coach. Mitchell van der Gaag has taken over from Ricardo Moniz. FCZ captain Brecher on blue Sport: "He communicates very differently than the coach before."

Brecher wants to reach the European places with FCZ in the upcoming season. FCZ's internal goals will "hopefully" remain internal. Show more

FC Zurich has made a number of adjustments. Some players have left the club and a new coach has also taken his place. Ricardo Moniz had to vacate his post at the end of the past season.

A different wind has been blowing since Mitchell van der Gaag took over on the Zurich touchline. The Dutchman took over from his compatriot Moniz in May. The nationality is the same, the style is different.

"He communicates very differently," says FCZ captain Yanick Brecher on blue Sport about the difference between van der Gaag and Moniz. "He is much more direct, much more open." The training sessions under the 53-year-old are very intensive and also challenge the players mentally.

Although the coach demands a lot from his players, Brecher emphasizes that van der Gaag also has a "very human side". "He has a good mix. The players felt they were in good hands with him from day one."

Accepting the mindset of the young players

And there are also many young players among the FCZ players. Managing the generation gap is not always easy for Brecher. "The young players think differently than I thought as a young player." That is the most difficult thing for the 32-year-old. But you have to accept and respect the different way of thinking.

However, Brecher also sees the differences between the generations as "good". "The young people today are cheekier, I don't think that's a bad thing. If they remain respectful, that's completely okay." The most important thing is to find the right approach with each player.

FC Zurich wants to travel to Europe

The right way of dealing with each other is also important on the pitch. In terms of goals for the season, Brecher talks about Europe. "FCZ has to be European. That is our goal." You don't go to the training pitch every day to "shake things up" in the stadium at the weekend.

Is Europe the Zurich team's only goal for the season? Hardly, because Brecher is keeping a low profile. "What is discussed internally and what our internal ambitions are will hopefully remain internal."

Brecher makes no secret of his goals for the opening game against FC Sion(live on free TV on blue Zoom). "We want to score the first goal of the season as quickly as possible and then defend well." FCZ want to get off to a strong start - and of course win.

