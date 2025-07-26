FC Zurich squandered a 2-0 lead in the Super League opener against Sion and lost 3-2. The FCZ defense around goalkeeper Brecher looked very old, especially when conceding the third goal. But who is to blame?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you From 2:0 to 2:3 within ten minutes: FCZ squander victory against Sion in the closing stages.

Goalkeeper Yanick Brecher speaks of gifts that the Zurich team gave the Valais team.

Brecher looks very old when conceding the third goal, but the blame does not lie entirely with him, says blue Sport expert Zubi. Show more

For 80 minutes, FC Zurich looked like the sure winners against Sion, but then the Valaisans turned up the heat and actually scored three more goals. The frustration of the Zurich team runs deep.

"We had everything under control until the first goal we conceded, then we lost control. You could see that the team is still young and lacks experience," said an annoyed Yanick Brecher in an interview with blue Sport. "If you give your opponents three goals like that, you shouldn't be surprised if you lose the game."

The winning goal in particular was a gift. After a long ball, the coordination in the FCZ defense was not right at all, Brecher took the ball instead of hitting it away - and lost it. Winsley Boteli is able to slot the ball into the empty net to make it 3:2.

Brecher takes defenders to task - Zubi defends the goalkeeper

But was it really a goalkeeping error? Brecher defends himself: "When the goalkeeper comes out and shouts, there's only one task for the defenders: go to the side. They didn't do that. That's when things like this happen. That's a mistake that happens in children's football. That can't happen at our level."

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler can understand Brecher's statement. "I understand him. The defenders see him. Brecher would have to go all out, but then he'd probably shoot another one."

Zubi criticizes the lack of communication in the FCZ defence, but is sure that this will not happen to the Zurich team again. "For me, the second goal conceded was even worse. They simply weren't ready for the free kick."