Breel Embolo will not fly to the USA with his teammates. Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo will not be able to travel to the USA with the Swiss national team. This was announced by the association in a statement on Tuesday. Corresponding clarifications are underway.

Luca Betschart

On Tuesday, the Swiss national football team will travel to San Diego and move into base camp. However, Breel Embolo will not be flying with the team to the USA. The reason for this is difficulties with his entry permit.

"Breel Embolo unfortunately cannot fly to the USA with the team. His ESTA was approved until this morning. At 10.30 a.m. we received the information that his ESTA is being clarified again. We are now in contact with the authorities and assume that Breel will either fly in today or tomorrow and join the team," the association wrote in a statement.

The ESTA is a system used to determine whether people who wish to enter the USA are authorized to travel. As soon as the association has found out more, it will provide further information.

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