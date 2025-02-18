Breel Embolo hopes for a turnaround in the Champions League with Monaco Keystone

Breel Embolo has a difficult task with Monaco in the last 16 of the Champions League. The team from the principality will go into the second leg at Benfica Lisbon with a 0:1 deficit.

SDA

Embolo missed the attacking spectacle against Nantes (7:1) in the league on Saturday, but in Lisbon on Tuesday he will lead Monaco's attack, which should secure progress despite the defeat in the first leg.

Monaco will be without suspended captain Denis Zakaria, Vanderson and Moatasem Al-Musrati at the Estadio de la Luz, as well as the injured Aleksander Golovin, Folarin Balogun, Jordan Teze and Sougountou Magassa. The presence of the experienced Embolo (73 caps, 15 goals) will therefore be crucial. The 28-year-old, who is in his third season in the principality, is an ambitious and important leading player.

Not yet as productive as hoped

After suffering a serious knee injury in August 2023 and resuming training in March of this year, Embolo is finally back to full physical strength. "I was lucky to come back quickly and play the European Championships straight away, which shortened my summer preparation. But I'm doing well. Even though you think more in tackles after an injury like that and your body protects itself, I'm one hundred percent on the pitch."

Last Wednesday, he was repeatedly involved in duels with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi in the first leg. Nevertheless, Embolo was not dangerous enough. Even though the striker defines himself "not only through goals", he understands the criticism. "The club has high ambitions, and so do I," he says. "When things aren't going so well, the experienced players have to show the way. I'm one of them. It's normal that people look at me more."

Embolo, who finally wants to keep up with the big boys, is under pressure. However, he is currently missing "four or five goals to give my season more consistency". After just five goals (including one in the top flight) and seven assists in 30 games for the ASM in all competitions, he wants to improve. "But the most important thing when I go out on the pitch is that my team wins," he clarifies.

Advantages at 11 against 11

As Monaco lost the first leg at home, the second leg in Portugal is the biggest challenge of the season. Monaco have lost twice at home to the Portuguese side (2:3 in the league phase on November 27 and 0:1 on Wednesday). Embolo says: "I believe in us." After two games with one red card each, he is determined to play on an equal footing with his opponents from Lisbon again.

After each defeat, Embolo was at odds with the refereeing. "When you're playing with ten against twelve, it's difficult," he said in November. Against a team that does not necessarily have to be considered superior, he believes Monaco are capable of "turning the tide".

"That's our ambition," he announced on Wednesday evening. "They have respect for us, they're scared of us, they know our qualities. We controlled the game when we played eleven against eleven. I didn't think they were any better than us in those two games. They have many qualities. But with intensity, pressing and our attacking qualities, we can hurt them."

Pushing for a new contract

Embolo is therefore going into the most important game since he started playing in the principality. This match could even determine the future course of their collaboration, which is currently set until June 2026.

"After a year lost to injury, I'm trying to make up for the games I missed, be important for the team and achieve our common goals," he says. "I know what I have here. I feel comfortable. When we start the talks, we'll see what comes out of it. We still have time. I'm not putting any pressure on myself. It doesn't just depend on me."