Breel Embolo is now scoring goals for Stade Rennes Keystone

Breel Embolo is moving to Brittany. The 28-year-old Basel striker is moving from Monaco to league rivals Rennes. He signed for four years, his new club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Embolo moved to Monaco from Mönchengladbach three years ago. He scored 22 goals in 89 games for Monaco. This season, the 77-time international has not made any more appearances and was pushed into a transfer. At Rennes, Embolo replaces Arnaud Kalimuendo, who moved to Nottingham for 35 million euros.

Embolo will have to do without European Cup football this season. While Monaco have qualified for the Champions League, Rennes can look back on a poor final season with a disappointing 12th place finish. Stade Rennes, which is owned by the billionaire Pinault family, is coached by former Senegalese international Habib Beye.