Until the American consulate reopens on Friday morning, nothing will happen in the immigration chaos surrounding Breel Embolo. The national team striker is said to be at home, waiting, training and bored, according to those close to him.

Michael Wegmann

Thursday was also uneventful "in the Breel Embolo case". "We are waiting and will inform you as soon as there is any news," says Sergio Affuso, media officer for the national team.

And because the American embassy in Bern closed its doors at 5:30 p.m. and will not reopen until Friday morning, nothing will happen any time soon.

Nico Elvedi: "We miss Breel"

The SFA now hopes that the requested documents will be available on Friday. They are confident that this will be the case and that the national team striker will then finally be allowed to board the plane. Embolo would be welcomed with open arms at the national team camp. "We miss Breel not only on the pitch but also off it. He's such a cheerful guy who creates a good atmosphere," says Nico Elvedi.

And Embolo? He's currently at home, waiting for the "go" and training.

At least a little free time with his loved ones? Apparently not even that! Because everyone expected him to be in San Diego, his family is on vacation.