On Friday, Switzerland will face Northern Ireland in Belfast and will be looking for their first win since last summer's European Championship. Breel Embolo will lead the national team onto the pitch as captain for the first time - and causes a laugh at the media conference.

His 74th international match will be a very special one for Breel Embolo: the 28-year-old striker will lead the national team onto the pitch as captain for the first time. National coach Murat Yakin confirmed this at the press conference on the eve of the test match in Belfast: "Breel is a fantastic guy, a man of the heart. The fact that he will be captain tomorrow is also thanks to his many strong performances for the national team."

Embolo himself was humble. "The game will be something very special for my family and me. At the same time, it's an international match like any other in which I will try to do my job to the best of my ability."

Even during the training camp in Almancil, Embolo made every effort to integrate the many new players into the team. As he speaks both French and German, he also serves as a link. "I was very well received back then and wanted to pass that on," says Embolo.

Freuler and Muheim questionable

One or other of the newcomers will be in the starting line-up on Friday. Yakin has not yet revealed any more. Due to the many absentees in defense, defenders Lucas Blondel and Stefan Gartenmann in particular should have a good chance. But Isaac Schmidt, Albian Hajdari and Super League high-flyer Alvyn Sanches are also hoping to make their debut in the national team kit.

Remo Freuler, who would have been another candidate for the captaincy, had to miss the final training session due to illness. His participation is questionable. The same applies to full-back Miro Muheim, who had traveled to the training camp with a slight ailment but took part in the final session again.

Yakin has fond memories of the opponents. He played his second and third games as national coach against Northern Ireland. He also remembers sending the Northern Irish several packets of chocolate after their successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because they had snatched a point from Italy in their final group game. However, no gifts are to be expected on Friday at 20:45 Swiss time.

Then all questions will be answered The media conference is over.

Yakin praises captain Embolo "I've known Breel the longest and best. He was already extremely mature as a youngster. He also scored a goal in his first game and has developed very well. As a person, he's a fantastic guy, a person of the heart who's always up for a laugh. (...) The fact that he will be captain tomorrow should be an opportunity and a credit to him for the great international matches. I have high hopes that he will carry the team on his shoulders. He has already shown how humble he is. We love Breel for that."

Embolo's path: from rascal to leader? Yakin is asked how Embolo, a former scallywag, has become a leading player for the national team. Before the national team coach can answer, Embolo defends himself and says with a laugh: "I've never been a rascal."

How does captain Embolo deal with the newcomers? "I try to pass on the way I was received. Warmly, with a lot of love and a lot of pressure. But also with little time. I try to make it clear to them that the international matches are important for them, but also for us. We need quality on the pitch. But I still don't want to stress them too much."

For Yakin, the result is secondary "These are important preparation games that we want to use to give one or two players a chance. We also have young players. It's preparation for the qualifiers in the fall. We have four pre-season games that we want to use to give the squad more options. (...) We are well advised to give new players a chance."

Embolo captain for the first time "Tomorrow will be special for me and my family. But for me it's a normal international match. I'll try to do my job as well as I can and as captain. Responsibility is always a big word. I've always been very well integrated and I've been here for eight and nine years. It's easier for me than perhaps for the newcomers," says Embolo.

What does Yakin say about the newcomers? "They have integrated well. But it was a short time. (...) They are impeccable in terms of character, they have shown their best side. I would love to see them all straight away. Unfortunately, we can only make six substitutions. But one or two of them will certainly get their chance."

