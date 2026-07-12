Breel Embolo, who was sent off for diving, is the tragic figure in Switzerland's World Cup exit against Argentina. Still on the field, he sheds bitter tears. He doesn't want to talk.

“He’s devastated,” said national team coach Murat Yakin after Switzerland’s dramatic quarterfinal loss to Argentina. “He” is Breel Embolo, the inconsolable player who received a yellow-red card in the 72nd minute for a dive out of nowhere, thereby decisively influencing the course of the match. It was only because Portuguese referee João Pinheiro initially and mistakenly showed Argentine player Leandro Paredes a yellow card during the incident that the VAR intervention was even possible, thanks to the new “mistaken identity” rule.

While still on the field, Embolo burst into tears without holding back. After the game, with his face buried under his hood, he scurried silently through the interview area and disappeared. “It hurts us, it hurts him, that we were down a man on the field like that,” said Yakin. He added that they had been penalized by a mistake made by the officiating crew.

“That’s a call that kills the game,” said Captain Granit Xhaka. Former German World Cup champion Mats Hummels, commenting as an expert on MagentaTV, said: “Some kind of mental lapse must have caused him to dive. Of course, it hurts him, and it hurt me as a spectator to see that, too. That play decided the game—to the Swiss team’s disadvantage.” In this case, Hummels said, “it’s obviously crazy to dive like that when you’ve already been booked.”

"With his red card, Breel Embolo did the team a disservice," wrote the *Neue Zürcher Zeitung*. Down a man, the Swiss ultimately lost 1–3 to the world champions in overtime and were eliminated.

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