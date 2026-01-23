After a 28-year drought, the Swiss national team qualified for the World Cup in 1994. The tournament in the U.S. was a completely new experience. This was especially noticeable off the field.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Making its first World Cup appearance in 28 years, the Swiss national soccer team had a completely new experience in the U.S. in 1994. At the team’s training camp, cabin fever set in at times—and tensions also arose between the team and coach Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson wants to completely shield the players from the public; visits by the players' wives and families are also to be restricted.

The players are successfully fighting back against this. In the "Legends Talk," Georges Bregy explains how they were able to convince their coach. Summary created with

A 1-1 draw against the U.S., a 4-1 victory over Romania. While the Swiss are impressing on the field and making history by advancing to the World Cup round of 16, not everything is going so smoothly at the national team’s training camp. At times, cabin fever has even set in—and tensions have arisen between the team and coach Roy Hodgson. “Cabin fever always sets in when a team spends so much time together,” says Ciriaco Sforza.

Hodgson gets angry because some players spend too much time lounging by the pool and show up to practice with sunburn. “It was clear to me that you have to be really well prepared for every practice. But we had players who knew that there was a 99 percent chance they wouldn’t get any playing time,” says Georges Bregy in the “Legends Talk” segment on blue Sport.

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These players weren't taking things quite as seriously. “They showed up to practice with red faces and sunburn. That's when Roy had to put his foot down,” recalls the 68-year-old “Free-Kick God.”

National team stars are not allowed to leave the hotel complex

The problem: The head coach himself is late for practice because he’s been playing golf with goalie coach Mike Kelly for too long. Some players can’t understand it. Bregy: “Certain players got upset that we didn’t head to practice at 4:00 p.m. but at 4:15 p.m. instead.” He says he didn’t quite understand the fuss himself. “To me, that was a bit nitpicky. Whether I head to practice 10 minutes earlier or later doesn’t matter at all. What’s important is that you’re focused on the whole thing. You could just feel that this was the first time the Swiss national team was at such a major tournament. Even the coaches need to be able to unwind and recharge their batteries sometimes.”

Hodgson has introduced a few rules at the World Cup training camp. For example, the players weren’t allowed to leave the hotel grounds without permission, even during their free time. The players have reacted to this with varying degrees of understanding. Sforza: “As a player, you want as much freedom as possible—that’s obvious. But as a coach, you bear the responsibility. Plus, you have to keep in mind that we were in Detroit. From the very beginning, the Americans told us that we shouldn’t move about freely for security reasons.”

Roy Hodgson talks with his players during training in Montreal in June 1994. Image: Keystone

The soccer players are less understanding of another rule that Hodgson initially wants to enforce. The national team stars are to be shielded from the public, and even visits from wives or girlfriends are to be kept to an absolute minimum. Staying overnight with their loved ones? Impossible. Hodgson fears that the risk of distraction for Sutter, Bregy, Sforza, and the rest is too great. There are reports of a “no-sex rule” at the Swiss training camp.

Bregy: “It’s not just about sex, after all”

The players protested. Bregy recalls, “We said we were old enough to decide this for ourselves. I, for example, was already married back then. Fortunately, we were able to get our way, and the women were allowed to visit us after each game.”

How did they convince Hodgson? “We were able to explain to Roy that it’s also good to have other things on your mind sometimes,” says Bregy. “It’s not just about sex, but about the whole experience—enjoying a cozy time together with your wife and family.”

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Georges Bregy