On "Legends Talk" on blue Sport, Georges Bregy shows off his memorabilia from the 1994 World Cup and reveals which keepsake he’s not willing to part with.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Georges Bregy shows blue Sport his memorabilia from the 1994 World Cup in the U.S.

The Swiss national team legend owns two of his own original jerseys and four from opposing teams.

One jersey in particular stands out for Bregy: “Gheorghe Hagi was a truly great soccer player. I had the honor of trading jerseys with him.” Summary created with

It has been 32 years since Georges Bregy and his teammates experienced World Cup moments for the ages in the U.S. Their performance in the 1-1 draw against the host nation in the opening match in Pontiac, for example, remains unforgettable. In front of over 73,000 spectators, Bregy himself scored directly off a free kick, netting Switzerland’s first World Cup goal after a 28-year drought.

“As I set the ball down, a sudden thought struck me. Tony Meola (the U.S. goalie) had figured out my free kicks and knew I’d shoot over the wall. That’s why I focused on the far corner,” Bregy explains his stroke of genius.

Meeting with Romanian Legend Hagi

Bregy has brought along two mementos from that special game. One is his own jersey with the number 6. “If you want to put it that way, it’s a legendary jersey—the original,” says Bregy, who also owns one of the special U.S. jerseys: “Denim-colored. Back then, no one had ever seen a jersey like that.”

But one jersey holds a very special place in his heart—one that Bregy managed to get his hands on after the 4-1 victory over Romania. “Gheorghe Hagi was a truly great soccer player. I had the honor of swapping jerseys with him. It’s a tremendous memento that I was once able to play against such a great player,” Bregy recalls of his encounter with the exceptional talent, who also played for Real Madrid and Barcelona during his illustrious career.

Bregy has no intention of parting with the No. 10 jersey. “Before a game between Romania and Switzerland, the Romanians interviewed me. They wanted the jersey for Hagi’s museum,” he says, adding: “All due respect to Hagi—but this jersey is staying with me.”

Romanian star Gheorghe Hagi celebrates his goal against Switzerland in a group stage match at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Image: Keystone

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Georges Bregy