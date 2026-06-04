Georges Bregy shows blue Sport his memorabilia from the 1994 World Cup in the Legends Talk and reveals which souvenir he no longer wants to give away.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Georges Bregy shows blue Sport his memorabilia from the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

The national team legend owns two of his own and four of his opponents' original jerseys.

One shirt in particular stands out for Bregy: "Gheorghe Hagi was a great footballer. I had the honor of swapping shirts with him." Show more

32 years ago, Georges Bregy and Co. experienced World Cup moments for the ages in the USA. The performance in the 1:1 draw in the opening game against the hosts in Pontiac remains unforgettable. Bregy himself converted a free kick directly in front of over 73,000 spectators, scoring Switzerland's first World Cup goal after a 28-year drought.

"When I put the ball in, I had a flash of inspiration. Tony Meola (USA goalkeeper) had adjusted to my free-kicks and knew that I would shoot over the wall. That's why I concentrated on the far corner," Bregy explains his stroke of genius.

The encounter with Romania legend Hagi

Bregy has two souvenirs from this special match. Firstly, his own jersey with the number 6. "If you want to put it like that, it's a legendary jersey - the original," says Bregy, who also owns a copy of the special USA shirts: "Jeans-colored. You'd never seen a jersey like it back then."

However, a jersey that Bregy got hold of after the 4:1 triumph against Romania has a very special significance. "Gheorghe Hagi was a really great footballer. I had the honor of swapping shirts with him. It's a huge memento that I was able to play against such a great player," Bregy recalls of the encounter with the exceptional player, who also played for Real Madrid and Barcelona during his great career.

Bregy no longer wants to give up the number 10 shirt. "Before a match between Romania and Switzerland, the Romanians did an interview with me. They wanted the jersey for Hagi's museum," he says and clarifies: "All credit to Hagi - but this jersey stays with me."

Romania star Gheorghe Hagi celebrates his goal against Switzerland in the group match of the 1994 World Cup in the USA. Picture: Keystone

All episodes about Georges Bregy in the series "USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Georges Bregy in full length