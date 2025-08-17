SC Cham also cheers against Lugano in the end and knocks the Ticino side out of the Cup. KEYSTONE

Just like last season, FC Lugano failed in the Cup against a club from the Promotion League. The Ticino side lost 3:2 in the 1st round in Cham after taking the lead, while Thun were also eliminated against Breitenrain.

Sandro Zappella

FC Lugano seemed to be able to pull their heads out of the noose in Cham: In the 90th minute, the Ticino side equalized 2:2 through Anto Grgic with a penalty. But the Ticino side once again showed how vulnerable they are this season - and the two victories in recent days against Basel and Celje did nothing to change that. A free kick from half field could not be cleared and Cham's captain Fabio Niederhäuser headed on to Joël Ris, who scored with a half volley under the crossbar to complete the sensation in the 93rd minute.

The coup was not on the cards at first. The Ticino side quickly took a 1-0 lead with a goal from Daniel Dos Santos, but Eric Tia equalized five minutes before the break from a set-piece almost out of nowhere. After that, however, Cham were a constant threat and took the lead for the first time, not undeservedly, in the 49th minute when Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi reacted badly to a shot from Laurin Vögele.

In recent seasons, Cham had shown on various occasions that it can challenge Super League clubs. However, the big Cup coup - a 2:1 win against Servette - was 13 years ago. Back then, current coach Pascal Nussbaumer was also involved as a defender.

Thun wakes up too late

While Lugano's failure in the Super League is not completely unexpected, Thun's 1-0 defeat at Bernese side Breitenrain came as a big surprise. The promoted side had held their own in the first three games of the championship, but only found their rhythm late on against FC Breitenrain, who play in the Promotion League. Breitenrain goalkeeper Remo Kilchhofer was challenged several times in the final minutes.

At this point, the lower-league side were leading thanks to a handball penalty, which Neto safely converted in the 63rd minute. The penalty was unfortunate: Genis Montoli unintentionally struck the ball with his arm in his own penalty area. The action secured Breitenrain's first ever win against a Super League club.

Adrian Fleury (Breitenrain), left, and Neto Gomes Antero Da Silva (Breitenrain), right, celebrate after the victory (1-0) in the first round of the Swiss Cup football match between FC Breitenrain and FC Thun. KEYSTONE

YB and GC in the final spurt

Young Boys secured their progress by stepping up their performance in the final quarter of an hour to earn a 4-1 win over Jura first division side Courtételle. Two goals from Chris Bedia and an own goal turned a 1:1 deficit into a 4:1 victory. Hugo Casano had previously equalized for the underdogs in the 57th minute with a fine individual effort.

For the Grasshoppers, redemption came in the last five minutes at interregional second division side Lachen/Altendorf (2-0) with goals from Samuel Marques (85') and Nikolas Muci (89'). Both Zurich players were successful with headers, Marques after a cross from Tim Meyer, who learned to play football at the Schwyz club on Lake Obersee.

Servette and Lausanne without trembling

Servette and Lausanne-Sport had no major problems. Geneva, who are still winless in the Super League this season, laid the foundations for a 5-0 victory at interregional second division side Dardania Lausanne with three goals between the 35th and 47th minute from Miroslav Stevanovic, Ablie Jallow and Florian Ayé. Lausanne-Sport got themselves on course for a 2-1 win against Vevey from the Promotion League with goals from Gaossou Diakité (20th) and Muhannad Al Saad (33rd). The final goal was not scored until the 87th minute.

Overview of Sunday's matches