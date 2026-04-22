HSV and Nati defender Miro Muheim was injured in the northern derby against Werder Bremen. The Swiss player is facing a premature World Cup exit. Meanwhile, a jubilant action by opponent Bittencourt is causing a stir.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team defender Miro Muheim injured his ankle in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will miss HSV for the rest of the season.

Due to the severity of the injury, Murat Yakin is also concerned about the 28-year-old's participation in the World Cup.

The Swiss was injured in a duel with Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt.

After the foul, the German caused a stir in the net with a cheering action. But is he really responsible for the Swiss player's injury? Show more

Shock for Swiss national team fans at the northern derby in the Bundesliga: After a duel with Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt, Miro Muheim writhes in pain on the ground. As the slow motion confirms, Bittencourt steps onto the Swiss HSV defender's foot with full force.

Bittencourt is shown a yellow card and Muheim's game and season are over. Diagnosis: Injury to the anterior syndesmosis in the ankle. He could even miss the World Cup with the Swiss national team in the summer. Definitely no reason to celebrate - but one player does anyway.

Leonardo Bittencourt. And the German causes quite a stir with this action. Although he clearly caught Muheim on the foot, Bittencourt bent over the Swiss player lying on the ground after the foul, screaming and not seeming to buy his pain.

When Muheim, his face contorted with pain, tells him how serious the situation is, the 32-year-old lets go of him, turns to the crowd instead and cheers a tackle for which he receives a yellow card (see video above).

Leonardo Bittencourt shouts at Miro Muheim, who is lying injured on the ground. IMAGO/RHR-Foto

The scene immediately causes anger in the HSV camp. Team-mate Capaldo intervenes in a flash and pushes Bittencourt away from Muheim. However, the latter continues to incite the crowd unhindered.

Villainous action or just bad luck?

After the game, the discussions on the net continue. Hamburg publish a message in which the culprit Bittencourt is even mentioned by name - an extremely unusual procedure for mere injury updates.

Verletzungsupdate 🔷



Miro #Muheim hat sich bei einem Zweikampf mit Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt am Sonnabend eine Verletzung zugezogen. Nach eingehenden Untersuchungen konnte nun eine Verletzung der vorderen Syndesmose im rechten Sprunggelenk diagnostiziert werden. Der… pic.twitter.com/S5sDKoeRxc — Hamburger SV (@HSV) April 21, 2026

Under the post on X, critics and supporters of the Bremen midfielder cavort in equal measure. While some condemn the German's action as reckless and inappropriate, others believe it is simply part and parcel of a game between Bremen and Hamburg.

"Bittencourt delivers the complete package in the northern derby: because it's not enough in footballing terms, he ends Miro Muheim's season with a reckless foul," commented one user.

Bittencourt liefert im Nordderby das Komplettpaket: Weil es fußballerisch nicht reicht, beendet er mit einem rücksichtslosen Foul die Saison von Miro Muheim. Gute Besserung.

Jetzt bitte gute Nachrichten zu Vuskovic und Sambi. Nur der HSV — Das maskierte Wunder (@Wunder1412) April 21, 2026

Und Bittenarsch pöbelt noch rum und stachelt die Fans an mit diesem nutzlosen Scheißfoul.



Hoffentlich zerstört das nicht Miros WM-Traum. — 18Freddy87 (@18Freddy87) April 21, 2026

Numerous Bremen supporters made it clear that Muheim was hit on his left foot but sustained the injury to his right ankle. It is clear to them that the full-back suffered an unfortunate injury when he landed. And because Bittencourt is still unaware of the injury on the pitch, the celebratory action is also okay.

Gute Besserung an Miro Muheim aus Bremen. Bittencourt für die Verletzung verantwortlich zu machen, finde ich unangebracht. Er hat seine Zweikampf-Aktion gefeiert und das gehört zu nem Derby einfach dazu. Das Muheim sich ernsthaft verletzt hat, war da noch nicht absehbar. — FloMotion85 (@FMotion85) April 21, 2026

Muheim kommt einfach scheiße auf — Stig Tøfting | 44 ⚡️ (@TlurchX) April 21, 2026

Kein Foul, aber die Reaktion von Bittencourt war unnötig. Das hat er wohl selbst schnell gemerkt, weshalb dann diese etwas seltsame Übersprungshandlung kam, mit der er die Fans angeheizt hat. — PierreHB84 (@gsflairarcorde1) April 21, 2026

One thing is clear: Muheim, who has made eight appearances for the national team so far, is now in doubt about his participation in the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. An injury to the syndesmosis can result in several months out of action. The Swiss will travel to base camp in San Diego at the beginning of June; the first game will be against Qatar on June 13.