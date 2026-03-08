  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Bremen make a season debut with victory at Union Berlin

SDA

8.3.2026 - 19:40

Coach Daniel Thioune achieved a valuable away win with Werder Bremen.
Picture: Keystone

Werder Bremen gain some breathing space in the Bundesliga relegation battle. The North Germans won 4-1 at Union Berlin in the 25th round.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 20:17

A week after the 2-0 win against Heidenheim, Bremen recorded their second win in a row for the first time this season. The sending off of Andreas Schäfer after 19 minutes played a decisive role for Union Berlin. With one more player, Werder Bremen were able to turn a 0:1 into a 4:1. Isaac Schmidt only came on for the visitors in stoppage time.

Bremen jumped from penultimate to 13th place in the space of two matchdays. St. Pauli also continued their advance and were held to a goalless draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Aurèle Amenda played through for Frankfurt.

