All of Basel in a frenzy "Brenne für dr FCB": The great champion movie

Jan Arnet

4.6.2025

After a long dry spell, Basel fans can finally celebrate titles again. The film shows the rocky road to success, with a special focus on Shaqiri, champion coach Celestini, legend Xhaka and the enthusiastic fans.

04.06.2025, 19:55

04.06.2025, 19:59

With a strong second half of the season and a formidable final spurt, FC Basel secured its first league title since 2017. However, the 2024/25 season was not a sprint, but a marathon that started anything but easily.

The first two games of the season against Lausanne and Lugano were lost. Many FCB fans feared another horror year like the previous season, when Basel were even plagued by relegation worries.

However, the Bebbi stabilized themselves - thanks in part or above all to a transfer coup: Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel in August 2024 and brought an entire city on a wave of euphoria, which the Baslers were able to ride until the end of the season.

The great championship film "Brenne für dr FCB" offers a look back at a memorable season for FC Basel that fans will not soon forget.

