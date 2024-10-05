Brentford coach Thomas Frank sees his team score another early goal Keystone

Brentford once again take an early lead in their 5-3 win over Wolverhampton. As early as the 2nd minute, Nathan Collins headed the hosts 1-0 up.

SDA

However, 15 seconds were missing to continue the impressive run: Previously, the team from west London had scored three times in a row in the opening minute. After three games without a win, victory was all that mattered for Brentford. In this spectacular match, six of the eight goals were scored in the first half.

At the top of the table, Liverpool celebrated their sixth win in the seventh round. The team of new coach Arne Slot won 1-0 away against Crystal Palace thanks to an early goal from Diogo Jota.

Manchester City and Arsenal remain hot on the heels of the leaders, each one point behind. Champions City won 3-2 against Fulham, with Fulham's goalscorer Andreas Pereira scoring from 1-0 down after eluding Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, who was substituted in the 62nd minute with his team 2-1 up. Arsenal turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

SDA