Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada begins on Friday. This marks the start of Thomas Tuchel's tenure in England. And it is already being accompanied by a lot of media hype.

In March and June, only the teams from the five-team groups will be in action. Of the top teams that will travel to America the summer after next with the status of title contenders, only England will be put to the test in the coming days. The Three Lions play Albania on Friday and Latvia on Monday in their first games under new national team coach Thomas Tuchel in London.

Tuchel, who is following in the footsteps of Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the last European Championship, therefore faces two easy opponents to start his tenure. Anything other than two wins would greatly increase the pressure on Tuchel, who recently failed at Bayern Munich. Even before his first appearance on the touchline at Wembley, there are numerous critical voices in England who regret his nomination.

The shadow of Eddie Howe

The problem is simple: Tuchel is not English. The fact that he is a German, of all people, is naturally causing even more controversy among supporters of the proud football nation. For them, one thing is clear: the English national team should be English through and through. Players, staff, fans. Germany is nothing other than the traditional arch-rival.

This opinion is also widely supported in the media and by numerous experts. Quite a few hoped for Eddie Howe (Newcastle) as Gareth Southgate's successor - and now possibly for a quick end to Tuchel.

His unsparing analysis of the "Three Lions'" performance at the last European Championship was a hit with the British press, which is not squeamish anyway. In an interview with ITV shortly before his opening game against Albania (Friday, 8.45pm), Tuchel lists everything the team has lacked recently under Southgate: "Style of play, identity, clarity, rhythm, freedom to play, hunger." He continued: "They played as if they were more afraid of being eliminated than hungry to win."

Words that make big waves.

For the British press, a clear attack on predecessor Southgate (an Englishman!) and a "scathing assessment" of his work. Accordingly, the reactions on Friday morning.

May the King have mercy on him

"Welcome to Wembley, Thomas", writes the Mirror: "The last game before the European Championship was met with paper airplanes and boos - and you can be sure that the sold-out stadium will want to see results against Albania on Friday night."

The time for watching is over for Thomas Tuchel: the German has his first serious match as England coach on Friday Keystone

But somewhere between painful memories and wounded national pride, there also seems to be a pinch of admiration on the island for the German's determination, clarity and tough honesty. A little hope, perhaps, for the first title in 60 years.

Tuchel would have had to deliver anyway, interview or no interview. So the 51-year-old says: "The World Cup is the big goal," and puts even more pressure on himself: "On the way there, we want to inspire the country and the fans."

You can't really set expectations any higher than that. It will be interesting to see how well Tuchel holds up as national team coach. In the past, he has shown himself to be thin-skinned from time to time, which does not seem to be a very practical characteristic with regard to the British media.

They are constantly teasing him. "Will he sing the national anthem?" - is one of the most burning questions before the Albania game. And as a German, is he even allowed to?

One thing is clear: Tuchel should not expect any leniency.

