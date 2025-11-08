Sascha Britschgi played a decisive role in Parma's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in the 11th round of Serie A. The Swiss right-back set up both goals for the hosts.
In stoppage time of the first half, Britschgi won the ball on the right and laid it off for the Spaniard Bernabé, who scored superbly to make it 1-2. After just over an hour, a cross from the Lucerne player led to a header from Enrico Del Prato.
Milan, with Zachary Athekame coming on as a substitute for the final minutes, had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leão in the first half-hour.