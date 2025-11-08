Enrico Del Prato (15) scored for Parma after Sascha Britschgi's cross to make it 2-2 Keystone

Sascha Britschgi played a decisive role in Parma's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in the 11th round of Serie A. The Swiss right-back set up both goals for the hosts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In stoppage time of the first half, Britschgi won the ball on the right and laid it off for the Spaniard Bernabé, who scored superbly to make it 1-2. After just over an hour, a cross from the Lucerne player led to a header from Enrico Del Prato.

Milan, with Zachary Athekame coming on as a substitute for the final minutes, had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leão in the first half-hour.