Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund lead in Hamburg until the 97th minute - then it's 1:1. Kobel is not to blame for the goal. Prior to that, he was hardly challenged and made an important save in the 77th minute - shortly before the break, the crossbar saved him.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

After "not feeling well" against HSV a week ago and having to come off at the break, he is back on the pitch for 90 minutes in the derby in Gladbach. Perhaps he would have preferred to watch, however, as Cologne lost 3-1 to their arch-rivals. Schmied was not to blame for the goals conceded.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The foals followed up their 4-0 away win at St. Pauli with a 3-1 triumph in the Rhineland derby. Elvedi played 90 minutes in central defense and, together with his team-mates, kept things tight. The only goal conceded came in stoppage time after an extremely harshly whistled penalty.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

After nine appearances on the bench, Omlin is not even in the Gladbach squad for their 10th Bundesliga match of the season against Cologne.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz concede a narrow 1-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt. Widmer is in the starting eleven, is cautioned shortly before the break and is substituted shortly after conceding the only goal in the 87th minute.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is missing against Augsburg with a muscle injury. Without the 22-year-old, VfB fought their way to a 3-2 home win.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After a long injury break, Stergiou is on his way back and is gaining match practice in VfB's second team in the 3rd division. This weekend against Alemannia Aachen, however, Stergiou is missing from the squad.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is on the substitutes' bench for the second game in a row in Stuttgart.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder converts a rebound against his former club to give Augsburg an early lead, but holds back his celebrations afterwards. It was not enough to win anyway. Stuttgart then managed to turn the game around and Rieder was substituted after 80 minutes with the team trailing 3-2.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda watches from the substitutes' bench as his team-mates win 1-0 against Mainz.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV salvage a point against BVB in the 97th minute. Muheim also played a big part in this, contributing the assist with a wonderful cross to teammate Königsdörffer.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The St.Gallen native is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

The 25-year-old was only substituted in the 80th minute of the home game against Wolfsburg with the score at 0:1. Werder equalized just three minutes later, before the home team even managed to turn the game around in stoppage time. Schmidt is not directly involved in the goals.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi plays the full distance in the 2-1 win against St. Pauli, but does not score.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus plays for Freiburg's second team in a 1-1 draw against Kickers Offenbach.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Sunderland's run of form continues. Xhaka and Co. put in another strong performance against leaders Arsenal and equalized 2-2 in the 94th minute thanks to Brian Brobbey's acrobatic display. The national team captain was once again an ominous presence, even if he was not directly involved in the scoring. Shortly before the break, he was cautioned for a tactical foul.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Since his head injury, Schär has lost his regular place at Newcastle. In the away game against Brentford, the 33-year-old sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire match and has to watch his team-mates lose 3-1 despite leading 1-0.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Regular starter Okafor played against Nottingham Forest but was unable to prevent the defeat - although his strong ball-winning move gave Leeds the early lead.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye also plays the full distance in the duel with Okafor and in turn initiates the 1:1 equalizer. In the end, Nottingham win 3-1 and pick up important points.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is out for longer with his injury.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter easily record their third win in a row against Lazio. Sommer put in an impeccable performance and kept a clean sheet for the seventh time in all competitions this season.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Like Sommer, Akanji also played against Lazio, although he was cautioned in the 33rd minute. Thanks to the 2-0 win, Inter go top of the table.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Sits on the substitutes' bench for 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw at home to Florence.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari is back in the AC Milan squad for the second time after breaking his fibula, but does not feature in the 2-2 draw at Parma.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Next short outing for Athekame. He came on in the 87th minute at Parma, but the result remained the same.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa record their first win against US Cremonese in their 11th league game and leave the relegation places for the time being. Aebischer played in midfield, although he was cautioned in the 17th minute. He was not directly involved in the only goal in the 75th minute.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is once again on the bench for 90 minutes.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Remo Freuler is out until further notice with a "displaced fracture of the right collarbone" and will also miss the Swiss national team's crucial games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Sohm starts against Genoa and shines in the 57th minute with a wonderful pass to Piccoli, who gives Fiorentina a 2:1 lead. However, it was not enough to win the game and the two teams drew 2-2. Sohm was substituted in the 74th minute.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

What a performance from Britschgi! He leads his team to a surprising point against Milan after trailing 2-0 with two assists. Shortly before the break, the Swiss player made a dynamic run and found team-mate Bernabe with his low pass. And in the 62nd minute, he leaves his opponent Estupinan standing and curls the cross perfectly onto the head of Del Prato, who scores to make the final score 2:2.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

After being substituted at the break the previous week, Rodriguez is missing from the Betis squad for the away game in Valenica. Betis drew 1-1 without the international defender.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow was in the starting line-up against Osasuna, was yellow-carded in the 28th minute and substituted in the 65th minute.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is also in the Sevilla starting eleven and shoots his team to a 1-0 win! He took responsibility in the 51st minute and converted a penalty with ease. The 27-year-old match-winner was substituted in the 86th minute.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire duration of the 1-1 draw against Betis.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic is still missing for Valencia with a knee injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco suffered their second league defeat in a row, going down 4-1 against Lens. Köhn was powerless to prevent the goals.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria returns after an adductor problem and makes a brief appearance against Lens. He was substituted in the 79th minute with the score at 1:4, but was yellow-carded in the 95th minute.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo scores Rennes' winner in the away game against Paris FC. The Nati star scored the only goal of the match with a low shot in the 81st minute, 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute. It was Embolo's third goal in his ninth game for Rennes.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Following his red card in the game against Auxerre, Garcia will be suspended against Stade Brest. Without the 29-year-old, PSG secured an unchallenged 3-0 home win.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi was once again in the starting line-up, but was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-1. At least his team-mates managed to equalize in stoppage time to make the final score 1:1.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lorient remain without a win for the sixth game in a row, but still managed to pick up a point against Toulouse. Mvogo conceded the only goal in the 65th minute with a penalty, which he almost saved. The anger afterwards is correspondingly great.