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Mercenary check Britschgi's horror performance ++ Zakaria shoots the opponent to victory ++ Embolo scores wonderfully

Patrick Lämmle

11.5.2026

Who shone, who fell down? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

11.05.2026, 13:52

11.05.2026, 13:56

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Although he had to make two saves in the home game against Frankfurt, BVB won 3:2 in the end. The national team goalkeeper put in a good performance and was powerless to prevent the goals. In the final minutes, he receives a yellow card for time-wasting.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Must watch on against Augsburg due to a yellow card. His Gladbach team lose 1:3.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

Started in the 3-1 win against Gladbach and impressed. He sets up Gregoritsch's 1:0.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger also plays in the win against Gladbach. The central defender cuts a fine figure.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

After the Europa League coup against Braga on Thursday, there was nothing to celebrate on Sunday. Freiburg lost 3:2 away to Hamburg. Manzambi was the only exception and was substituted after 58 minutes.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Unlike against Braga, Ogbus is allowed to start against HSV. Is unlucky before the 0:1 when he unfortunately deflects the ball right at the feet of a Hamburg player. His day's work is over after 68 minutes.

 

Freiburg

Rouven Tarnutzer

The young Swiss is not in the Freiburg squad in Hamburg.

 

Bayer Leverkusen

Jonas Omlin

Once again absent from the match sheet in the 3-1 defeat in Stuttgart.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Back in the starting eleven for the first time since his comeback and put in a solid performance despite the 3-1 defeat against Heidenheim. Because Wolfsburg lose, Cologne are saved despite the defeat.

 

Heidenheim

Leonidas Stergiou

Comeback for the last 15 minutes in the 3:1 win in Cologne and, together with his defense, leaves nothing to be desired. Thanks to the win, Heidenheim's hopes of relegation are still alive. The big showdown will take place next week.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is substituted after just 12 minutes against Hoffenheim because teammate Musah is injured. He and his Bremen team then put in a solid performance, despite being outnumbered from the 5th minute onwards. A good 18 minutes before the end, Schmidt has to be treated for an injury to his left leg. He continues to play briefly but is then substituted.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Spent 90 minutes on the pitch against Dortmund on Friday evening, but was unable to prevent the three goals conceded and the resulting 3-2 defeat.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

Missed the game against Freiburg with an ankle injury. His Bundesliga season is over. Will he make it to the World Cup?

Injury to right ankle. National team defender Miro Muheim fears for World Cup participation

Injury to right ankleNational team defender Miro Muheim fears for World Cup participation

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Comes on against Leverkusen in the 78th minute and helps to secure the 3:1 victory. Three very important points for VfB in the battle for the Champions League.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain gets a break against Union Berlin and sits on the bench for 90 minutes. The fact that his team lost 3-1 is no big deal. Mainz already secured relegation last week under coach Urs Fischer.

Mission accomplished. Urs Fischer achieves early relegation with Mainz

Mission accomplishedUrs Fischer achieves early relegation with Mainz

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

Captains his team against Manchester United as usual and is the usual leader. The game against the in-form Red Devils ends 0-0, with the promoted side having long since secured their place in the league.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Missed the 1-1 draw against Newcastle through injury.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Schär also has to watch his team's draw against Nottingham through injury.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Leeds play away against Tottenham on Monday evening. Okafor will miss the game due to a calf injury. Thanks to West Ham's defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Leeds have already been saved.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

A week after his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture, Zeki Amdouni will also get minutes against Aston Villa. He was substituted in the 79th minute of the 2:2 draw. His team is on a farewell tour: Burnley's relegation has been certain for weeks.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

After Inter Milan clinched the league title last week, Yann Sommer was given a break. He sits on the bench against Lazio Roma. Even without him, his team won 3:0 in the capital.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

The same goes for Akanji. The central defender can also recover comfortably from the hangover of the championship party and watches the victory against Lazio Rome from the bench.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Horror day for Sascha Britschgi. He was substituted in the 74th minute against AS Roma with the score at 1:1 and was quickly shown a yellow card. In the final minutes, things go haywire: First Parma took the lead, then Roma equalized in the 94th minute.

And then the ninth minute of stoppage time: Britschgi holds down Roma's Rentsch in his own penalty area. The VAR intervenes and Roma are awarded a penalty, which Malen converts to win 3-2. To make matters worse, Britschgi is also sent off with a yellow-red card.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Bologna are in action on Monday evening away to Napoli.

 

Bologna

Simon Sohm

Sohm also has to work on Monday evening.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Comes into the game a good 30 minutes before the end. Milan are already 3-0 down against Atalanta Bergamo. The Milan team managed to pull back to 2-3, but it was no longer enough to secure a point.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Jashari watches the five goals from the bench. He is not used.

 

Sassuolo

Ulisses Garcia

Comes on against Torino in the 75th minute. But can no longer prevent the 2-1 defeat. His team remains in mid-table.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Pisa are already relegated and lose 3-0 to Cremonese. Loan player Aebischer, who will probably return to Bologna after this season, sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Misses the future Serie B team with an ankle injury.

 

Pisa

Filip Stojilkovic

The striker is in the starting eleven, but once again fails to score. His working day in Cremona comes to an end after 65 minutes.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Started against Real Sociedad and performed well at left-back. He was substituted when the score was 2-0 and then had to watch his team collapse and concede two more goals in the final minutes.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Played in the 1-0 win against Bilbao and helped to keep the score level. Gets a yellow card after 50 minutes.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Comes into the game after 70 minutes and scores the golden goal for Valencia two minutes later.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

What an important win for Sevilla in the relegation battle. They win 2-1 against Espanyol Barcelona in the last second. Sow comes on after 58 minutes and is shown a yellow card.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Vargas is in the starting eleven against Espanyol. He is also cautioned and is substituted after 75 minutes.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

His team lose at home to Lille, while Köhn is left on the bench.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Bitter for Zakaria. He plays through as a central defender against Lille, but hits his own goal. He tries to make a last-second save with a sliding tackle, but in doing so, he fools his own goalkeeper. Particularly hard: Zakaria's own goal in the 72nd minute is enough for Lille to win 1-0.

Paul Pogba and top talent Maghnes Akliouche console Zakaria after the own goal.
Paul Pogba and top talent Maghnes Akliouche console Zakaria after the own goal.
imago
 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Embolo was substituted against Paris FC in the 67th minute - eight minutes later he scored with his heel to make it 2-1. It stayed that way until the end. It is the ninth goal of the season for the international striker.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo can also be happy. He scored three points in the 4-0 win against Metz. It was his sixth clean sheet of the season.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Once again, Mambimbi does not play. He sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Marseille.

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