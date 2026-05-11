Who shone, who fell down? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Although he had to make two saves in the home game against Frankfurt, BVB won 3:2 in the end. The national team goalkeeper put in a good performance and was powerless to prevent the goals. In the final minutes, he receives a yellow card for time-wasting.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Must watch on against Augsburg due to a yellow card. His Gladbach team lose 1:3.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Started in the 3-1 win against Gladbach and impressed. He sets up Gregoritsch's 1:0.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger also plays in the win against Gladbach. The central defender cuts a fine figure.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

After the Europa League coup against Braga on Thursday, there was nothing to celebrate on Sunday. Freiburg lost 3:2 away to Hamburg. Manzambi was the only exception and was substituted after 58 minutes.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Unlike against Braga, Ogbus is allowed to start against HSV. Is unlucky before the 0:1 when he unfortunately deflects the ball right at the feet of a Hamburg player. His day's work is over after 68 minutes.

Freiburg Rouven Tarnutzer

The young Swiss is not in the Freiburg squad in Hamburg.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Once again absent from the match sheet in the 3-1 defeat in Stuttgart.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Back in the starting eleven for the first time since his comeback and put in a solid performance despite the 3-1 defeat against Heidenheim. Because Wolfsburg lose, Cologne are saved despite the defeat.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Comeback for the last 15 minutes in the 3:1 win in Cologne and, together with his defense, leaves nothing to be desired. Thanks to the win, Heidenheim's hopes of relegation are still alive. The big showdown will take place next week.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is substituted after just 12 minutes against Hoffenheim because teammate Musah is injured. He and his Bremen team then put in a solid performance, despite being outnumbered from the 5th minute onwards. A good 18 minutes before the end, Schmidt has to be treated for an injury to his left leg. He continues to play briefly but is then substituted.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Spent 90 minutes on the pitch against Dortmund on Friday evening, but was unable to prevent the three goals conceded and the resulting 3-2 defeat.

HSV Miro Muheim

Missed the game against Freiburg with an ankle injury. His Bundesliga season is over. Will he make it to the World Cup?

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Comes on against Leverkusen in the 78th minute and helps to secure the 3:1 victory. Three very important points for VfB in the battle for the Champions League.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain gets a break against Union Berlin and sits on the bench for 90 minutes. The fact that his team lost 3-1 is no big deal. Mainz already secured relegation last week under coach Urs Fischer.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Captains his team against Manchester United as usual and is the usual leader. The game against the in-form Red Devils ends 0-0, with the promoted side having long since secured their place in the league.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Missed the 1-1 draw against Newcastle through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär also has to watch his team's draw against Nottingham through injury.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds play away against Tottenham on Monday evening. Okafor will miss the game due to a calf injury. Thanks to West Ham's defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Leeds have already been saved.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

A week after his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture, Zeki Amdouni will also get minutes against Aston Villa. He was substituted in the 79th minute of the 2:2 draw. His team is on a farewell tour: Burnley's relegation has been certain for weeks.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After Inter Milan clinched the league title last week, Yann Sommer was given a break. He sits on the bench against Lazio Roma. Even without him, his team won 3:0 in the capital.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

The same goes for Akanji. The central defender can also recover comfortably from the hangover of the championship party and watches the victory against Lazio Rome from the bench.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Horror day for Sascha Britschgi. He was substituted in the 74th minute against AS Roma with the score at 1:1 and was quickly shown a yellow card. In the final minutes, things go haywire: First Parma took the lead, then Roma equalized in the 94th minute.

And then the ninth minute of stoppage time: Britschgi holds down Roma's Rentsch in his own penalty area. The VAR intervenes and Roma are awarded a penalty, which Malen converts to win 3-2. To make matters worse, Britschgi is also sent off with a yellow-red card.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna are in action on Monday evening away to Napoli.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Sohm also has to work on Monday evening.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Comes into the game a good 30 minutes before the end. Milan are already 3-0 down against Atalanta Bergamo. The Milan team managed to pull back to 2-3, but it was no longer enough to secure a point.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari watches the five goals from the bench. He is not used.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Comes on against Torino in the 75th minute. But can no longer prevent the 2-1 defeat. His team remains in mid-table.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa are already relegated and lose 3-0 to Cremonese. Loan player Aebischer, who will probably return to Bologna after this season, sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Misses the future Serie B team with an ankle injury.

Pisa Filip Stojilkovic

The striker is in the starting eleven, but once again fails to score. His working day in Cremona comes to an end after 65 minutes.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Started against Real Sociedad and performed well at left-back. He was substituted when the score was 2-0 and then had to watch his team collapse and concede two more goals in the final minutes.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Played in the 1-0 win against Bilbao and helped to keep the score level. Gets a yellow card after 50 minutes.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Comes into the game after 70 minutes and scores the golden goal for Valencia two minutes later.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

What an important win for Sevilla in the relegation battle. They win 2-1 against Espanyol Barcelona in the last second. Sow comes on after 58 minutes and is shown a yellow card.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is in the starting eleven against Espanyol. He is also cautioned and is substituted after 75 minutes.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

His team lose at home to Lille, while Köhn is left on the bench.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Bitter for Zakaria. He plays through as a central defender against Lille, but hits his own goal. He tries to make a last-second save with a sliding tackle, but in doing so, he fools his own goalkeeper. Particularly hard: Zakaria's own goal in the 72nd minute is enough for Lille to win 1-0.

Paul Pogba and top talent Maghnes Akliouche console Zakaria after the own goal. imago

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo was substituted against Paris FC in the 67th minute - eight minutes later he scored with his heel to make it 2-1. It stayed that way until the end. It is the ninth goal of the season for the international striker.

Deux minutes de folies 🤯



73' : But de Lepaul ⚽️

74' : But d'Embolo ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xiS8UKsQnX — Ligue 1 McDonald's (@Ligue1) May 10, 2026

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo can also be happy. He scored three points in the 4-0 win against Metz. It was his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Once again, Mambimbi does not play. He sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Marseille.

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