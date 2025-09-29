Just over a month ago at FC Luzern, now at Parma: Sascha Britschgi. (archive picture) Keystone

The young Swiss Sascha Britschgi made his successful debut in Serie A for Parma on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old from central Switzerland played 90 minutes in defensive midfield in the 5th round match against Torino and won 2:1. The Argentinian Mateo Pellegrino scored both goals to give Parma their first win in the current championship.

Britschgi only moved to Italy at the end of August after playing his first three Super League games for FC Luzern. Last week, the U20 international made his first appearance in the Coppa Italia - and scored the 1-0 in Parma's 3-2 win over Spezia.

More videos from the department