Champions League Bruges concede six goals to Rangers - Benfica beat Fenerbahce

SDA

27.8.2025 - 23:03

Scottish football is experiencing a real debacle in the Champions League qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA

27.08.2025, 23:03

28.08.2025, 00:07

On Tuesday, champions Celtic Glasgow were surprisingly defeated by the Kazakhs from Almaty, while second-placed Glasgow Rangers went down completely in Bruges on Wednesday. After losing 3:1 at home, they suffered a 6:0 debacle in Belgium.

Despite a 3-2 win in Azerbaijan, Ferencvaros Budapest (first leg 3-1 for Karabakh Agdam), for whom Swiss international Stefan Gartenmann was only a substitute, will only play in the Europa League.

Benfica Lisbon showed no signs of slowing down with a 1-0 home win against Galatasaray Istanbul, coached by José Mourinho.

The draw for the league phase of the Champions League will take place on Thursday evening at 18:00 in Monaco.

