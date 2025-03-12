Two Champions League games take place in England. Arsenal welcome PSV Eindhoven after a 7-1 win in the first leg and Aston Villa host Brugge after beating Ardon Jasharis 3-1. The games in the video ticker.
70.
Driouech equalizes for PSV against Arsenal
61.
Asensio scores twice
57.
Maatsen scores for Villa
49.
Asensio scores for Aston Villa
37.
Rice scores for Arsenal
18.
Perisic with a super goal
17.
Brugge's Sabbe pulls the emergency brake and sees red
6.
Zinchenko scores to take an early lead