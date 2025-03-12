  1. Residential Customers
Video ticker Bruges on the brink of elimination ++ Perisic and Zinchenko score worth seeing

Linus Hämmerli

12.3.2025

Two Champions League games take place in England. Arsenal welcome PSV Eindhoven after a 7-1 win in the first leg and Aston Villa host Brugge after beating Ardon Jasharis 3-1. The games in the video ticker.

12.03.2025, 20:55

12.03.2025, 22:37

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 70.

    Driouech equalizes for PSV against Arsenal

  • 61.

    Asensio scores twice

  • 57.

    Maatsen scores for Villa

  • 49.

    Asensio scores for Aston Villa

  • 37.

    Rice scores for Arsenal

  • 18.

    Perisic with a super goal

  • 17.

    Brugge's Sabbe pulls the emergency brake and sees red

  • 6.

    Zinchenko scores to take an early lead

    • Show more

