Aston Villa - Bruges

Villa barely gave FC Brugge a chance in their 3-0 (0-0) win in the second leg of the round of 16 tie, the favorites having already won the first leg 3-1. The club will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Brugge's planned comeback was made considerably more difficult after a quarter of an hour when Kyriani Sabbe was shown the red card by German referee Daniel Siebert for an emergency brake. Villa made clever use of their superior numbers in the second half and won thanks to goals from Marco Asensio (50th/61st) and ex-Dortmund player Ian Maatsen (57th).

Arsenal - PSV

FC Arsenal did not have such an easy game this time after their 7:1 first-leg win at PSV Eindhoven, but still progressed easily with a 2:2 (2:1) draw.

Oleksander Sinchenko (6th minute) and Declan Rice (37th) scored the Arsenal goals, while former Bundesliga professional Ivan Perisic (18th) and Couhaib Driouech (70th) scored for Eindhoven. Either defending champions Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid await the Londoners in the last eight (April 8/9 and 15/16).

Dortmund turns the game around against Lille

Borussia Dortmund kept their last chance at the title this season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Coach Niko Kovac's team won 2:1 (0:1) at OSC Lille in the evening despite falling behind early on and can now look forward to a quarter-final thriller against FC Barcelona.

BVB had fallen behind to a goal from Jonathan David (5th minute) after a serious mistake by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. But thanks to goals from Emre Can (54th penalty) and Maximilian Beier (65th), the visitors turned the game around and secured their progress.

BVB had been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago. As Dortmund have already been eliminated from the DFB Cup and are in tenth place in the league, the top flight is Borussia's great hope. In the current Champions League season, FC Bayern is still in the competition alongside Dortmund. The Munich team will face Inter Milan in the quarter-finals (April 8/9 and 15/16).

Real beats city rivals Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to Antonio Rüdiger in a penalty thriller against Atlético Madrid. The defending champions beat their city rivals 4:2 on penalties, with German international Rüdiger converting the decisive attempt with a little luck.

Atlético were annoyed at not being awarded a goal in the penalty shoot-out. Julian Alvarez's attempt did not count because he slipped and, in the opinion of the referees, touched the ball twice.

Real had trailed 1-0 (0-1, 0-1, 0-1) after regular time and extra time, partly due to a lightning delay and a missed penalty by star striker Vinícius Júnior. Real had won the first leg 2:1.

