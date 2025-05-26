Ardon Jashari wins two awards in Belgium. Imago

Nati player Ardon Jashari is not only voted best talent in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, but also best player of the season.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ardon Jashari is the big winner of the Pro League Awards. The 22-year-old from central Switzerland scooped two awards in Belgium. The midfielder was named Talent of the Season and also Player of the Season. Not a bad haul for his debut season.

Last summer, Jashari came to Bruges from FC Lucerne for six million euros. After initial difficulties in the capital, he turned up the heat. In the end, Jashari made 52 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists. As a reward, he received an early contract extension until 2029. He narrowly missed out on the league title with Bruges, but won the cup.

But you don't have to be a prophet to predict that the Bruges jewel will soon end up at a bigger club. His market value is already estimated at 25 million euros by "transfermarkt". National team coach Murat Yakin is also likely to have noted his development with approval. Jashari could become an option in the center alongside the duo of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. So far, Jashari only has two senior caps to his name. Explosive: He missed the tests against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg in March due to injury, but played for the club afterwards.