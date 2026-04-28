Bruno Berner will be cheering on the Xamax players in future. Picture: Keystone

Bruno Berner is to become coach of Neuchâtel Xamax. The 48-year-old will take up his post on June 1, as announced by the Challenge League club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Neuchâtel club did not disclose the duration of the contract. The team currently occupies a mid-table position under Anthony Braizat, whose contract expires in the summer.

Berner, who was sacked as head coach at Grasshoppers two years ago and has been working in Australia since July 2025, is not taking over a Challenge League club for the first time. He had a successful spell at Kriens from 2017 to 2021. He then coached youth teams at the Swiss Football Association before taking the sidelines at Winterthur for the first time for a year in the Super League from July 2022.

As a player, the Zurich native was involved with GC, Basel, Real Oviedo, Freiburg, Blackburn and Leicester City. The defender made 16 appearances for the national team.