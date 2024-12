Freiburg's Bruno Ogbus (left) in his first Bundesliga match in August against Stuttgart Keystone

Bruno Ogbus of Bundesliga club Freiburg will have to take a long break. The Swiss international, who turned 19 in mid-December, ruptured his right Achilles tendon in training.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club announced that the defender will be out indefinitely. Ogbus, who transferred to Freiburg from Grasshoppers' youth academy in 2022, has been a member of the first-team squad since this season. He made his debut in the Cup in August and then made two brief appearances in the championship.