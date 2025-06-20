A bitter pill for the women's national team: Pia Sundhage's team will have to do without defender Luana Bühler for the European Championships. Her knee problems will prevent her from playing in the tournament. "Despite a good healing process, the tournament comes too early for Luana Bühler, who is not yet at 100 percent," the association wrote on Monday morning. Laia Ballesté will replace Bühler.

"We knew that it would be a race against time for Luana Bühler," says national coach Pia Sundhage. "I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship adventure is coming to an end so soon. On behalf of the whole team, we wish her lots of strength and all the best so that she can recover as well as possible."

"I was delighted to be part of this journey," says a very emotional Luana Bühler. "You can tell it's a very special tournament and I tried everything I could to be there and help the team. But unfortunately there wasn't enough time."